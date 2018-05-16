Tyronn Lue: Celtics ‘Gooning the Game Up’

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue says the Boston Celtics are “gooning the game up,” and implores his squad to get tougher as the Eastern Conference Finals shifts to Ohio for Games 3 and 4.

“We have to be tougher,” Lue said. “I think they’re playing tougher than we are. We’re seeing that. They’re being physical. They’re gooning the game up, and we have to do the same thing. We have to be tougher mentally and physically.”

The C’s complitely dominated Cleveland’s backcourt in Tuesday night’s 107-94 win, with JR Smith and George Hill being outscored 41-3 by Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

Smith, who avoided additional punishment for his flagrant foul on Al Horford, didn’t agree that Boston is the tougher team.

