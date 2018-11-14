Tyson Chandler Picked the Lakers Over Golden State

by November 14, 2018
213

Tyson Chandler chose the Los Angeles Lakers over the Golden State Warriors after securing a buyout from the Phoenix Suns.

“I can only see myself in a Lakers uniform,” says Chandler.

The 36-year-old vows to peacefully co-exist with new teammate JaVale McGee.

Per the LA Times:

“I think it was like five teams and I narrowed it down to two,” Chandler said. “And then I had to do some heavy thinking and praying, and then I can only see myself in a Lakers uniform.”

Chandler said the other finalist in his decision was Golden State.

As he watched the Lakers from afar, Tyson Chandler couldn’t help but be impressed with how well JaVale McGee was playing.

“It’s not about me and him,” Chandler said. “I am not here to take anybody’s job. I am here to try to make the team better. My hope is to make his job easier, so he stays fresh so he can play throughout the year and give us the type of minutes that he’s giving. As well as me. The goal is for us to help each other, not go against each other.”

Related
Report: Suns GM ‘Did LeBron a Solid’ With Tyson Chandler Buyout

  
You Might Also Like
kevin durant warriors hawks
The Post Up

Post Up: KD, Warriors Take Care of Business vs ATL 💼

7 hours ago
581
NBA

Report: Draymond Green Called Kevin Durant a ‘Bitch’ During Confrontation

13 hours ago
30,849
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Confrontation Carried Into Locker Room

18 hours ago
28,341
SLAMTV

‘Just Team Spirit’: Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Exchange Heated Words

1 day ago
10,409
lebron james almost cracked
NBA

LeBron James ‘Almost Cracked’ During Lakers’ Early Struggles

2 days ago
10,985
NBA

Kyle Kuzma Talks Favorite Jerseys, Playing with LeBron James and More

2 days ago
5,176
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tyson Chandler Picked the Lakers Over Golden State

1 hour ago
213

Tracy McGrady: Carmelo Anthony ‘Should Retire’

1 hour ago
468

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Don’t Think I’m a Bad Teammate’

1 hour ago
197

Kristaps Porzingis ‘Trying to Stay Patient’ During Rehab

1 hour ago
171

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I’m Just a Piece on This Team’

2 hours ago
1,058