Vlade Divac: Sacramento Kings a Young ‘Superteam’

According to Kings general manager Vlade Divac, he is presiding over a young “superteam.”

Divac, speaking to reporters Thursday night after drafting Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, said Sacramento can compete with the League’s best squads.

"I think it's a super team, just young."

“My team is a superteam, just young,” Divac said. “We are, you know, competing. We are playing hard, we are playing fun, fast. We talk about last year, you had a few of those super teams… we beat them twice, I believe. We just have to learn and be better every day, every year.”

Given Vlade’s love of big men, the Kings’ selection of Bagley shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone.

Per the Sac Bee: