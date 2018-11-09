‘Wassup, You Little B*tch’: Allen Iverson Recalls Meeting Michael Jordan

by November 09, 2018
3,619

Allen Iverson grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, and their first interaction remains seared in AI’s brain.

According to The Answer, MJ called him a “little b*tch” when they met during the 1997 NBA All-Star Weekend.

About a month later, Iverson got Jordan back with the most famous crossover move of his Hall of Fame career.

Per Complex:

“The first time I ever talked to him was that year, playing in the rookie game,” Iverson said a wide-ranging interview. “I’ll never forget it, because he said, ‘wassup, you little bitch?’ I’ll never forget it. I looked at him like … ‘Aight, man.’”

[…]

“I always knew when I got to the elite I was going to try my move on the best, so he was just a victim that night,” Iverson said of the infamous cross on Jordan.

“I remember one time I was telling him I went to Charlotte game and I was telling him how much he meant to me and how much I rocked with him and he said, ‘You wouldn’t have rocked with me like that because you wouldn’t have crossed me like that.’”

Michael Jordan Needled Allen Iverson Over Legendary Crossover

   
