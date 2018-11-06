Zach LaVine Drops a Career-High 41 Points on the Knicks

Zach LaVine erupted for a career-high 41 points Monday night at Madison Square Garden, leaving the Chicago Bulls past the New York Knicks 116-115 in double-overtime.

LaVine’s free-throw with 0.2 seconds to go clinched the road win.

From Seattle Rotary to the big lights — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) November 6, 2018

The 23-year-old scored all eight of Chicago’s points in double OT.

