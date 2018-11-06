Zach LaVine Drops a Career-High 41 Points on the Knicks

by November 06, 2018
87

Zach LaVine erupted for a career-high 41 points Monday night at Madison Square Garden, leaving the Chicago Bulls past the New York Knicks 116-115 in double-overtime.

LaVine’s free-throw with 0.2 seconds to go clinched the road win.

The 23-year-old scored all eight of Chicago’s points in double OT.

Per the AP:

“I was doing what I do to get us a lead,” LaVine said. “I try to get to the cup, get to the free-throw line. At the end of the day, I am going to do what I do to help us get a win.”

Emmanuel Mudiay’s coast-to-coast layup had tied the score with 2.7 seconds left in the second overtime. But, his foul sent a driving LaVine to the line for the winning free throw.

“I love the attack on that last possession to get to the free-throw line, which was obviously needed,” said Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. “Our guys needed to get a close one. The guys hung tough and they stuck together. We found a way to get it.”

  
