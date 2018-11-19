Chris Paul took first place in his long overdue debut to the Fits of the Week Top 5 rankings as he rocked serious Off-White #CamoDrip with the soon-to-be re-released “Mocha” Jordan III’s.
Russell Westbrook made the Top 5 for the third consecutive week, coming in at second place with a cozy Honor the Gift (his own brand) fit and Jordan Concord XI kicks.
Jimmy Butler made a solid first impression in his first game in Philadelphia as he sported Kenzo and and a Saint Laurent jacket, landing himself on the Top 5 rankings for the second consecutive week. Kelly Oubre (No. 3) and Patty Mills (No. 5) joined Paul as players to make their Top 5 debuts.
Hamidou Diallo was the only rookie featured this week, joining Mo Bamba, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Allonzo Trier and Luka Doncic as first-year players to be featured through the first month of the season.
John Wall, Dennis Schroder, Mike Conley, Kelly Oubre, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma each earned multiple mentions.
Last week ran from Nov. 9 until Nov. 17.
1. Chris Paul in Off-White and Jordan (styled by Courtney Mays).
2. Russell Westbrook in Honor the Gift and Jordan.
3. Kelly Oubre in Rhude and Jordan.
4. Jimmy Butler wore Kenzo and a Saint Laurent jacket before his first game in Philadelphia.
5. Patty Mills in AFENDS, Neuw Denim, Rollas Jeans and Uncle Jack Watches.
Dennis Schroder in FLEXGANG — his own clothing line — and Balenciaga kicks.
LeBron James in a tie-dye “More than an Athlete” hoodie.
Jayson Tatum repped his hometown on his hat while wearing a Gucci hoodie.
Thabo Sefolosha repping Michael Jackson.
Ben Simmons in a Gallery Dept. shirt, Palm Angels pants and Off-White x Converse kicks.
John Wall hopped in on the tie-dye hoodie wave.
John Henson rocking a Kill The Hype hat and Inter Milan soccer jersey.
The King came through in a Billionaire Boys Club hoodie and Nike shoes.
Kyle Kuzma in John Geiger shoes.
Terry Rozier wearing Haculla denim.
Kyrie Irving in a Nike x Patta jacket, Off-White pants and Nike Air Yeezy shoes.
John Wall in a Greg Lauren shirt, Virgil Abloh sweatshirt, Amiri jeans and Timberland x Just Don boots.
Russell Westbrook wore blue head-to-toe on his birthday.
Shabazz Napier in a BAPE jacket.
Jabari Parker in a Los Angeles Raiders jacket and nike shoes.
Mike Conley in a Supreme hoodie, Emporio Armani jacket, En Noir jeans and Nike x Off-White shoes. Styled by Brandon Wills.
Rookie Hamidou Diallo in a Top Gun jacket and Balenciaga shoes.
PJ Tucker with a Supreme bag and Nike shoes.
Anthony Davis in a Canada Goose jacket, Gucci sweatshirt, 3×1 jeans and Off-White x Jordan shoes.
Dennis Schroder rocking the Supreme x North Face collab.
Kyle Kuzma in a Marcell Von Berlin shirt, Virgil Abloh pants and Nike x Off-White shoes.
Brandon Ingram repped fellow North Carolinian Todd Gurley.
Jordan Clarkson in a poofy Nike jacket, Supreme pants and Off-White x Nike shoes.
Rudy Gay in Dior and DeMar DeRozan in Gucci.
Kelly Oubre rocked Converses and a Supreme chest protector while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.
Mike Conley in an Ovadia and Sons shirt, Rag and Bone jeans, Ben Tavernit shoes and Attachment jacket. Styled by Brandon Wills.
