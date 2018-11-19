Fits of the Week: Jimmy Butler Stunts in Philly Debut, CP3 Brings the #CamoDrip 💧

by November 19, 2018
Chris Paul took first place in his long overdue debut to the Fits of the Week Top 5 rankings as he rocked serious Off-White #CamoDrip with the soon-to-be re-released “Mocha” Jordan III’s.

Russell Westbrook made the Top 5 for the third consecutive week, coming in at second place with a cozy Honor the Gift (his own brand) fit and Jordan Concord XI kicks.

Jimmy Butler made a solid first impression in his first game in Philadelphia as he sported Kenzo and and a Saint Laurent jacket, landing himself on the Top 5 rankings for the second consecutive week. Kelly Oubre (No. 3) and Patty Mills (No. 5) joined Paul as players to make their Top 5 debuts.

Hamidou Diallo was the only rookie featured this week, joining Mo Bamba, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Allonzo Trier and Luka Doncic as first-year players to be featured through the first month of the season.

John Wall, Dennis Schroder, Mike Conley, Kelly Oubre, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma each earned multiple mentions.

Last week ran from Nov. 9 until Nov. 17.

To keep up with the NBA’s Survival of the Fitted, follow @LeagueFits on Instagram and Twitter 💧

Ian Pierno is a Social Editor for SLAM. Follow him on Twitter at @IanPierno

Photos via Getty Images

             
