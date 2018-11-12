Fits of the Week: Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook Shine

Russell Westbrook took the top spot with a steezy sweater look he wore to the Thunder’s game in Cleveland. Obligatory shout out to the Brodie on his 30th birthday, too.

🚨 THREAD ALERT 🚨 Russell Westbrook has rocked a lot of looks through the years. In honor of his 30th birthday, let’s go through all the waves. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/6IZP11eYtl — LeagueFits 💧 (@leaguefits) November 12, 2018

Jordan Clarkson followed up as a close second as brought the #CozyBoyz look to a whole other level.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexandeer achieved the highest ranking of any rookie this season (Mo Bamba was No. 5 in week one). Jimmy Butler wrapped up his tenure in Minnesota with an Alexander Wang hoodie and shorts set in the Timberwolves’ trip to Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder’s Supreme, Louis Vuitton and Nike look came in fifth as he became the first player to ever be featured three times in one week.

Rookies Luka Doncic and Allonzo Trier made their Fits of the Week debuts.

