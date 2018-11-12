Fits of the Week: Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook Shine

by November 12, 2018
245

Russell Westbrook took the top spot with a steezy sweater look he wore to the Thunder’s game in Cleveland. Obligatory shout out to the Brodie on his 30th birthday, too.

Jordan Clarkson followed up as a close second as brought the #CozyBoyz look to a whole other level.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexandeer achieved the highest ranking of any rookie this season (Mo Bamba was No. 5 in week one). Jimmy Butler wrapped up his tenure in Minnesota with an Alexander Wang hoodie and shorts set in the Timberwolves’ trip to Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder’s Supreme, Louis Vuitton and Nike look came in fifth as he became the first player to ever be featured three times in one week.

Rookies Luka Doncic and Allonzo Trier made their Fits of the Week debuts.

To keep up with the NBA’s Survival of the Fitted, follow @LeagueFits on Instagram and Twitter 💧

Ian Pierno is a Social Editor for SLAM. Follow him on Twitter at @IanPierno

Photos via Getty Images

 
