SLAM x Stance x New Era Bringing ‘Respect the Game’ Pop-up Shop to New York

In celebration of basketball’s greatest moments, SLAM, Stance and New Era have come together to bring “RESPECT THE GAME,” a pop-up shop paying homage to the sport and culture we all love, to NYC.

The pop-up will be at Stance’s flagship store (510 Broadway in SoHo, NY) and run from Friday, 10/25, through Sunday, 10/27. It will include custom installations and experiences, exclusive NBA socks, shirts, caps and merch from all three brands, appearances from NBA and WNBA players and much more.

NBA legend Jason Williams and three-time WNBA All-Star Kayla McBride will take part in Q&As on Friday and Sunday respectively. Allen Iverson will be stopping by the shop at some point on Saturday afternoon as well.

If you’re a true hoops fan living in New York, don’t miss out on this opportunity to hear from the game’s stars and get some fresh new gear. The store will be open 10am-9pm on Friday/Saturday and 11am-8pm on Sunday.

For more information, visit the event page here.