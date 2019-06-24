The 2019 LeagueFits All-Drip Teams are STACKED

There’s an ancient proverb that says, “You look good, you feel good. You feel good, you play good. You play good, they pay good.”
It’s a proverb that rings its truth every day in the NBA.
Players around the League stepped up their game in the tunnel this season, so we added on a third team. It’s important to recognize progress, too, so we also mixed in a most-improved award to show love to the hooper who stepped up his tunnel walk the most in 2018-2019.
Anyways, we can skip to what you’re here for: This year’s LeagueFits All-Drip Teams and Awards.
THIRD TEAM: Dwayne Bacon, Ben Simmons, Dennis Schroder, Jordan Clarkson, Serge Ibaka
Three players made their All-Drip debuts in Dwayne Bacon, Ben Simmons and Dennis Schroder.
SECOND TEAM: Terry Rozier, Tobias Harris, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma, Mike Scott
Kyle Kuzma built upon his Rookie of the Year award from a year ago by making the jump to the Second Team. Tobias Harris and Mike Scott also made their All-Drip debuts.
FIRST TEAM: Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kelly Oubre, PJ Tucker, Shai GIlgeous-Alexander
No surprises here. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the first rookie in LeaugeFits history to make an All-Drip Team.
MOST-IMPROVED: Dennis Schroder
One time for the #EuroDrip icon.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
No one rook should have all this power.
MVP: Kelly Oubre
Waves never die.
—
Ian Pierno is an Associate Social Media Editor and Drip Director at SLAM. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
Pat Bonoan is a Graphic Designer at SLAM. Follow him on Instagram.
Photos via Getty Images.