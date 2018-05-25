Top Performers From The DTG April Live Period

by May 25, 2018
Dominate The Game fielded teams from Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, New York, Texas, Georgia and Canada in Atlanta, Georgia for its April live period event. Here’s the players that saw their stock rise in front of college scouts over the weekend.

17u: Champions: Tennessee Vision
Runner-up: Texas Jazz Eite

Top Performers
Elijah Kemp, 5-11, G, Tennessee Vision
Elijah Kemp earned MVP honors this weekend as he dropped a team-high 20 points in the championship game.

Magdi Tiea, 6-8, F, Down Town’s Finest 
Tiea had the most potential of all the players this weekend. His length and strength gave the opposition fits all weekend.

Ronnie Chaney, 6-7, F, Texas Jazz Elite
Chaney had a stellar weekend at DTG Live, showing he’s a versatile forward that can score inside and out.

Tahj Sanders, 6-0, G, Kentucky Vision
Sanders made a name for himself this weekend and caught several college coaches attention with his strength and toughness. He took Kentucky Vision to the final four before losing to eventual champs Tennessee Vision.

Devin Hamilton, 6-7, F, New York Vision
Hamilton made several high-flying dunks this weekend that had the jaws in attendance dropping. His athleticism kept New York Vision competitive all weekend.

16u Champions: DID Hoopers 
Runner up : New York Vision 

Top Performers
Stephon Thomas, 6-2, G, DID Hoopers
Thomas was a man amongst boys in the 16U division; his strength set him apart from other guards as he led his squad to the ‘chip and earned MVP honors.

Deonta Griffin, 6-2, G, DID Hoopers
A silky smooth guard that plays at a high level on both ends, Griffin should be a Division-I prospect come his junior year

Chris Booth, 6-3, G, New York Vision 
Scoring buckets all weekend Chris Boothe led New york vision to a DTG Live runner up this weekend. He has a well developed mid range game and will only get better each season.

Kevin Sesberry, 5-11, G, Atlanta Lightning
Be on the lookout for Sesberry this spring and summer — the quick guard caught the eye of several college coaches this weekend. He plays best when he is able to get out in transition and make plays for himself and others. Defensively, Sesberry can guard three different positions.

15U Champions: DID Hoopers 
Runners up: Gulf Coast Thunder 

15U Top Performers
Kentavion Hogan, 6-4 G, DID Hoopers
Hogan lit up the 15U division this weekend with timeless baskets using his length and athleticism as he earned MVP honors.

Banks Atkins, 6-1, G, Spartanburg Thunder 
There’s two words that describe Banks, and thats “knockdown shooter.” Banks had an impressive showing this weekend at #DTGLIVEATL by flashing some serious range from deep.

Jermaine Smoak, 6-2, G, Atlanta Lightning 
Smoak paced the Lighting all weekend long with his ability to score in traffic and defensive presence as he took his squad to the final four.

Brian Edwards, 6-0, G, Gulf Coast Thunder 
Edwards is an athletic slasher that boosted the Thunder to a runner-up finish this weekend. He was able to score in a multitude of ways to lead Gulf Coast Thunder.

Jokobe Richard, 6-4, F, Showtime Elite (LA)
Richard was the anchor in the paint this weekend; if he grows, he will be hard to handle in years to come.

 
