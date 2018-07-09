Damian Lillard: WNBA Players Deserve Higher Pay

by July 09, 2018
1,531
damian lillard wnba

Damian Lillard believes that WNBA players “deserve to make a lot more money.”

After watching the Aces’ 94-90 win over Connecticut on Saturday, Lillard told reporters that it’s time to put some respect on the WNBA (via Her Hoop Stats).

“They deserve a lot more respect. They deserve to make a lot more money than they do.

“I think it’s time people start recognizing that they are professional athletes, and they should be treated like it. And their league should be elevated and treated that way as well.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith: ‘Appalling’ How WNBA Underpays Players

