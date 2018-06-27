Skylar Diggins-Smith says it’s “kind of appalling” that WNBA players receive less than 25 percent of league revenue.

The WNBA doesn’t disclose its annual earnings, but a 2017 Forbes report speculates that players make at most 22.8 percent of league income.

'It's staggering' — The root of WNBA players' argument about the gender wage gap in basketball https://t.co/zZvxT3xeVj via @sportsdaydfw — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) June 26, 2018

Via the Dallas Morning News‘ Adam Grosbard:

“I was even surprised hearing that number. That’s information I just found out, being in the league six years,” Diggins-Smith said. “We’re not even talking about $200 million salaries or anything like that. It’s just off the revenue that we bring in. “Getting that same percentage [as NBA players], and not even getting half of that is kind of appalling. It’s staggering.”

Player salaries will be a point of emphasis as negotiations begin on a new WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement after this season.

