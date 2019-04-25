Diana Taurasi To Miss 10-12 Weeks Following Spinal Surgery

by April 25, 2019
1,345
Diana Taurasi surgery

Former WNBA MVP Diana Taurasi is expected to miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on a disc protrusion in her back, the Mercury announced on Thursday.

Taurasi began to experience back pain during offseason workouts and, after consulting with team doctors, surgery was determined to be the right course of action.

The three-time champion will likely be sidelined for several weeks to start the 2019 WNBA campaign.

“We have confidence that this procedure will not only get her back on the court but ensure she can get back to chasing around her toddler son, Leo, as well,” Mercury GM Jim Pitman said.

Taurasi, 36, is entering her 15th season in the WNBA this summer.

