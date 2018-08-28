Lynx GM Cheryl Reeve: ‘Nobody Untouchable’ in Trade Talks

by August 28, 2018
464
lynx reeve maya moore nobody untouchable

Lynx coach and GM Cheryl Reeve says no player—including franchise stars Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles—is untouchable in trade discussions this offseason.

During her end-of-season presser on Monday, Reeve said it would “take a whole lot to move a player or two” but ultimately, every Lynx player will be available for the right price.

“At this point, we are open to how we have this roster shaped going forward,” Reeve said. (Starting at 21:02):

Is there anybody on this roster that you consider untouchable?

Reeve: “There’s nobody untouchable. I think a lot of GMs would say that. There’s certainly preferences. But I think that we’re in a place where any phone call that comes—and talk about anybody—you listen to it.

“We’ve had labels of untouchables in the past. Would it take a whole lot to move a player or two? Absolutely. But at this point, we are open to how we have this roster shaped going forward.”

Brittney Griner on WNBA Salaries: 'We Don't Make Sh-t'

   
