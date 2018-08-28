Brittney Griner on WNBA Salaries: ‘We Don’t Make Sh-t’

Mercury center Brittney Griner is making it clear that she thinks WNBA players are being severely underpaid.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Griner wrote, “It would be nice to make even half of what they (NBA players) make. […] I just know we (WNBA players) don’t make shit.”

Griner disputed a quote that references Heat guard Tyler Johnson‘s $19.2 million salary next season. “I wouldn’t call out anybody I don’t know,” Griner explained.

Griner, who reportedly made $113,500 this season, warned that more WNBA players could sit out future seasons if salaries don’t increase.

Diana Taurasi: WNBA Players Need To Be Willing To Strike for Higher Pay

  
