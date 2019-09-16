Napheesa Collier To Be Named WNBA Rookie Of The Year

The WNBA will announce Napheesa Collier as Rookie of the Year today, Kent Youngblood of Minnesota’s Star Tribune reports, crowning the UConn product as the best in a draft class with no shortage of impact players.

Collier filled the stat sheet for the Minnesota Lynx in her first year in the W and was the only rookie to participate in the All-Star Game. Collier didn’t fill score at quite the same rate as Rookie of the Year runner up Arike Ogunbowale but she contributed efficiently and across the board for a playoff contender.

Collier averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting .361 from beyond the arc and playing workhorse minutes. Her emergence as a first-year star allowed the Lynx to claw their way back to the postseason in 2019 despite the retirement of Lindsay Whalen and Maya Moore’s sabbatical.

Collier, who was drafted No. 6 overall last April, received 29 of the 43 votes for the award while Ogunbowale received the remaining 14.