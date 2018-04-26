Nike, WNBA Unveil New Uniforms for 2018 Season

April 26, 2018
402

Nike’s time as the WNBA’s official outfitter is here and it begins with the Swoosh using new data to build the optimal performance uniform for the W.

The Swoosh started by getting feedback from players about what they wanted from their jerseys. Then they hit the lab to develop a new jersey silhouette. Here’s more from Nike:

Fit: Women-specific scapula cuts on the jersey and vents on the shorts as well as an extensive variety of uniform lengths and short rises maximize range of motion and comfort.

Temperature regulation: An advanced, closed-hole mesh fabric with quick-dry back venting (the pattern and placement were determined by employing digital body maps that evaluated female athletes’ primary sweat and cling zones) helps regulate body temperature and provides optimal moisture control during play.

Scroll down to see the uniforms for all of the WNBA’s squads. The 2018 season officially tips off on May 18.

Photos courtesy of Nike

  
