Seattle Storm Win 2018 WNBA Championship

Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd were the main pieces in the Seattle Storm’s march to the 2018 WNBA Championship. Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark played key roles, too, in a commanding 3-0 series sweep over the Washington Mystics.

Bird now has her third WNBA ‘chip, and her first since 2010. The Storm returned to dominance this season, capturing the W’s best overall record and the number one spot in the playoffs. Stewart, the MVP, and Loyd carried the scoring for much of the season, combining for nearly 40 points per game. Howard and Clark filled in the gaps, as did Crystal Langhorne, Sami Whitcomb and rookie point guard Jordin Canada. Bird, the oldest player in the league, ranked second in assists, guiding the team’s young superstars the whole way.

Stewart upped her points per game once the playoffs rolled around, and Bird and Loyd each had signature scoring performances en route to the trophy.

It was Stewart and Howard who went off tonight. They combined for 59 points and 22 rebounds, helping the Storm establish a big lead and coast to a 98-82 win.