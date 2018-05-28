Diggins-Smith: ‘The WNBA Is The Most Competitive League in the World’

by May 28, 2018
814
skylar diggins-smith wnba

Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith says the WNBA is the most competitive league in the world.

While guesting on ESPN’s Get Up, Diggins-Smith said players “work tirelessly” to earn one of the league’s coveted 144 roster spots (starting at 0:57):

“We work tirelessly in the WNBA. It’s the most competitive league in the world. It’s only 144 women that get this blessing to be able to have this opportunity.

“Nobody’s really retiring and every year, it comes in great talent. So it’s the highest level of basketball.”

RELATED:
Delle Donne on WNBA Marketing Concern: ‘Young Women Haven’t Seen Us’

You Might Also Like
skylar diggins-smith first team all-wnba
WNBA

Skylar Diggins-Smith Talks First Team All-WNBA Selection in ‘Watch Me Work 3.0’

2 months ago
252
Skylar Diggins
Uncategorized

Skylar Diggins-Smith Announces She’s Joined PUMA

10 months ago
647
Elizabeth Williams
Kicks

2017 WNBA All-Star Game Best Sneakers

10 months ago
418
Skylar Diggins
SLAMTV

WNBA Releases New Commercial Starring Skylar Diggins, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike

10 months ago
119
skylar diggins
Kicks

Skylar Diggins Launches Nike x Nordstrom Boutique in Chicago

2 years ago
65
WNBA

Q+A: Skylar Diggins

2 years ago
528
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Isiah Thomas: LeBron James is a Much Better Basketball Player Than Michael Jordan

17 mins ago
529

Terry Rozier Vows to Dunk on LeBron James Next Season

2 hours ago
609

Andre Iguodala Ruled Out For Game 7

3 hours ago
185
kyrie irving absent game 7 nasal surgery

Kyrie Absent From Game 7 For Nasal Surgery

5 hours ago
1,448
skylar diggins-smith wnba

Diggins-Smith: ‘The WNBA Is The Most Competitive League in the World’

6 hours ago
814