Diggins-Smith: ‘The WNBA Is The Most Competitive League in the World’

Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith says the WNBA is the most competitive league in the world.

While guesting on ESPN’s Get Up, Diggins-Smith said players “work tirelessly” to earn one of the league’s coveted 144 roster spots (starting at 0:57):

“We work tirelessly in the WNBA. It’s the most competitive league in the world. It’s only 144 women that get this blessing to be able to have this opportunity. “Nobody’s really retiring and every year, it comes in great talent. So it’s the highest level of basketball.”

