WNBA Opening-Night Rosters Set for 2019 Season ✅

WNBA teams have finalized their 2019 opening-night rosters with the regular season set to tip-off tonight.

Entering its 23rd season, the WNBA has more talent than ever before, making final roster cuts even more excruciating for teams.

The WNBA season will tip off tonight with the Wings visiting the Dream at 7:30 p.m. EST. Check out the official, 12-player rosters for every WNBA team below!

ATLANTA DREAM

Alex Bentley (G)

Monique Billings (F)

Jessica Breland (F)

Maite Cazorla (G)

Nia Coffey (F)

Marie Gülich (C)

Tiffany Hayes (G)

Angel McCoughtry (GF)

Renee Montgomery (G)

Haley Peters (F)

Brittney Sykes (G)

Elizabeth Williams (C)

CHICAGO SKY

Kahleah Copper (GF)

Diamond DeShields (G)

Stefanie Dolson (C)

Jamierra Faulkner (G)

Chloe Jackson (G)

Jantel Lavender (FC)

Astou Ndour (C)

Cheyenne Parker (F)

Allie Quigley (G)

Katie Lou Samuelson (GF)

Courtney Vandersloot (G)

Gabby Williams (F)

CONNECTICUT SUN

Kristine Anigwe (FC)

Rachel Banham (G)

Bridget Carleton (GF)

Layshia Clarendon (G)

Bria Holmes (G)

Jonquel Jones (FC)

Brionna Jones (C)

Shekinna Stricklen (GF)

Alyssa Thomas (F)

Jasmine Thomas (G)

Morgan Tuck (F)

Courtney Williams (G)

DALLAS WINGS

Kaela Davis (GF)

Skylar Diggins-Smith (G)

Allisha Gray (G)

Isabelle Harrison (F)

Tayler Hill (G)

Glory Johnson (F)

Brooke McCarty-Williams (G)

Imani McGee-Stafford (C)

Arike Ogunbowale (G)

Theresa Plaisance (FC)

Azura Stevens (FC)

Kayla Thornton (F)

INDIANA FEVER

Natalie Achonwa (FC)

Candice Dupree (F)

Shenise Johnson (G)

Paris Kea (G)

Betnijah Laney (G)

Stephanie Mavunga (F)

Erica McCall (F)

Teaira McCowan (C)

Tiffany Mitchell (G)

Kelsey Mitchell (G)

Asia Taylor (F)

Erica Wheeler (G)

LAS VEGAS ACES

Liz Cambage (C)

Sydney Colson (G)

Dearica Hamby (F)

Kayla McBride (G)

JiSu Park (C)

Kelsey Plum (G)

Sugar Rodgers (G)

Carolyn Swords (C)

A’ja Wilson (FC)

Tamera Young (F)

Jackie Young (G)

LOS ANGELES SPARKS

Alana Beard (GF)

Kalani Brown (C)

Chelsea Gray (G)

Alexis Jones (G)

Marina Mabrey (G)

Nneka Ogwumike (F)

Chiney Ogwumike (FC)

Candace Parker (FC)

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt (GF)

Maria Vadeeva (FC)

Sydney Wiese (G)

Riquna Williams (G)

MINNESOTA LYNX

Seimone Augustus (G)

Lexie Brown (G)

Karima Christmas-Kelly (F)

Alaina Coates (C)

Napheesa Collier (F)

Damiris Dantas (F)

Sylvia Fowles (C)

Danielle Robinson (G)

Jessica Shepard (F)

Odyssey Sims (G)

Stephanie Talbot (F)

Shao Ting (F)

NEW YORK LIBERTY

Rebecca Allen (G)

Tiffany Bias (G)

Brittany Boyd (G)

Tina Charles (C)

Asia Durr (G)

Reshanda Gray (F)

Bria Hartley (G)

Kia Nurse (G)

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (FC)

Tanisha Wright (G)

Han Xu (C)

Amanda Zahui B (C)

PHOENIX MERCURY

DeWanna Bonner (F)

Essence Carson (G)

Arica Carter (G)

Sophie Cunningham (G)

Brittney Griner (C)

Briann January (G)

Camille Little (F)

Sancho Lyttle (F)

Alanna Smith (F)

Diana Taurasi (G)

Brianna Turner (F)

Yvonne Turner (G)

SEATTLE STORM

Sue Bird (G)

Jordin Canada (G)

Alysha Clark (F)

Natasha Howard (F)

Anriel Howard (F)

Crystal Langhorne (FC)

Jewell Loyd (G)

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (F)

Courtney Paris (C)

Mercedes Russell (C)

Sami Whitcomb (GF)

Shavonte Zellous (G)

WASHINGTON MYSTICS

Ariel Atkins (G)

Natasha Cloud (G)

Elena Delle Donne (F)

Tianna Hawkins (F)

Myisha Hines-Allen (F)

Kiara Leslie (G)

Emma Meesseman (F)

Kim Mestdagh (G)

Aerial Powers (F)

LaToya Sanders (FC)

Kristi Toliver (G)

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (G)