Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, are heading down to New Orleans this weekend to team up with Fancy.com to host the “D&G Pop-Up Experience.”
Taking place at the International House Hotel, the couple will present collections from Flawless, Lalique, Valmont, Stance and Li-Ning.
More from Fancy:
Collaborating with both an athlete and an actress for the 1st time, Fancy.com, the destination for discovering and buying amazing things curated by a global community, has teamed with Dwyane Wade, of the Chicago Bulls and his wife, actress and producer, Gabrielle Union, to bring “D&G: A His & Hers Pop-Up Fancy Experience” retail space to New Orleans during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities.
[…]
Dwyane, a three time NBA Champion, will display his fashion influences both on and off the court at “His and Hers”. Brands such as LALIQUE, Li-Ning and Stance have joined Dwyane to celebrate the NBA All-Star weekend. French luxury lifestyle brand, LALIQUE, is creating a VIP Gentlemen’s Lounge inside the Pop-Up that will allow guests to experience the full range of the brand, featuring exclusive pieces from their LALIQUE Maison furniture range including the Dragon Bar, Victoire chairs with crystal elements, 100 Points barware, vintage decanters, cigar boxes and limited edition art pieces from Damien Hirst and Zaha Hadid. While sitting back in true leisure, Muzik Connect’s revolutionary wireless headphones will shuffle through Dwyane’s game-day playlists as New Amsterdam Spirits pours theme-centric signature cocktails for guests. Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 “All Star” shoe will be releasing exclusively during All Star weekend at the Fancy Pop-Up in New Orleans following a wide release of the shoe online at www.wayofwade.com.
D&G: A His and Hers Fancy Pop-Up Experience, located at the International House Hotel (221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA), is open to the public and will be open from February 17th -19th from 11am – 7pm.
