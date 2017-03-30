Hawks 99 (39-36), Sixers 92 (28-47)

After losing seven straight, Atlanta has temporarily stopped its free-fall in the standings with wins against the Suns and 76ers.

Dwight Howard feasted in the paint, dropping a throwback line of 22 points and 20 boards. Tim Hardaway Jr and Kent Bazemore each had 19 points.

Even with the consecutive Ws, ATL is still dead last in offense over the past two weeks.

Thunder 114 (43-31), Magic 106 (27-48) (OT)

OKC fell down by 21 points in the third quarter, but then Russell Westbrook took over the game.

Russ scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch three-pointer to force overtime.

He then outscored Orlando as a team during the extra period to seal the win and clinch a playoff birth for the Thunder.

Russ finished the game with 57 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, setting the mark for most points scored in a triple-double. It’s time to seriously reconsider giving Russ the MVP.

Most points ever in a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/IPJQaTqKQC — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 30, 2017

Bucks 103 (39-36), Celtics 100 (48-27)

Milwaukee is looking like a really solid 5-seed with their strong play of late. With a win in Boston on Wednesday and a 13-3 record in their last 16 games, the Bucks could be a tough first-round opponent.

Malcolm Brogdon had six key points in the final 2:46 helped Milwaukee fend off a late Boston charge. The Prez finished with 16 points, 9 assists, 0 TOs and this dagger deuce right in Avery Bradley’s dome.

The Prez seals the deal. pic.twitter.com/o4Y9zSvYA2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 30, 2017

Hornets 110 (34-41), Raptors 106 (45-30)

There’s not much you can do to stop a team when they’re as hot as Charlotte was. The Hornets made 8 treys in the fourth quarter to drop 44 points in the final frame.

Kemba Walker hit two big threes in the final 2 minutes, including one that gave the Hornets a 104-101 lead with 37.5 seconds left.

Heat 105 (37-38), Knicks 88 (28-47)

The New York Knicks are officially eliminated from playoff contention!

New York shot only 37.1 percent from the field and just 5-25 from three. Not a good recipe for winning games.

Goran Dragic lead the way once again for Miami, finishing with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 9 dimes. And James Johnson (18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) is still catching insane bodies.

Pacers 97 (37-38), Grizzlies 110 (41-34)

Even without Marc Gasol, Memphis dominated this one from the very beginning. The Grizz opened up a 20-point lead in the first quarter and a 25-point lead by the third.

Mike Conley was incredible with 36 points, 6 assists and 4 steals. Vince Carter (21 points, 4 treys) also passed Ray Allen for 22nd on the all-time scoring list.

Mavs 118 (31-43), Pelicans 121 (32-43)

How about this for a breathe of fresh air. Two teams all but eliminated from playoff contention went hard through all four quarters.

Granted, the Mavs always go hard and the Pels want to create the illusion of fighting for a playoff birth, but for whatever the reason, this game was competitive ’til the end.

Boogie Cousins led the way with one of his Kings-esque lines: 29 points, 16 boards, 6 dimes.

Warriors 110 (61-14), Spurs 98 (57-17)

There must’ve been something magical about that Klay Thompson toaster right? Since Klay famously signed a toaster with his likeness, the Warriors have gone on a nine-game win streak.

During that span, Golden State has owned the No. 1 offense and defense in the L, with a massive net rating of 18.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Spurs jumped out to a 22-point lead, only to see it erased by 3:29 in the second quarter.

David West was crucial in the turn-around, finishing the game with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and a +23 plus/minus.

David West drops 15 points with 4 rebounds and 5 assists against his former team in a 110-98 win over the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/XVVEJ8tpY8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 30, 2017

Wizards 124 (46-29), Clippers 133 (45-31)

The Clippers are the owners of the League’s second-best offense over the past two weeks, and it was on full display on Wednesday.

L.A. shot 56.6 percent for the game and dropped 133 points for the second time in five games.

It certainly helped that they were playing against the Wizards’ porous defense.

Blake Griffin nearly triple-doubled with 26 points, 10 boards and 9 assists.

John Wall put up 41 points in the losing effort.

Jazz 112 (46-29), Kings 82 (29-46)

While the Kings never led in this game, it was a a two-point game toward the end of the third quarter.

Utah then outscored Sacramento by 19 in the forth, and the inevitable happened.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 15 boards in the win.