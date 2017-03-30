Not only did Russell Westbrook lead the Thunder to the largest comeback in franchise history, but he made history on his own while doing it.

Russ dropped 57 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists—the most points ever by a player with a triple-double.

Most points ever in a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/IPJQaTqKQC — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 30, 2017

He scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, and knocked down an insane three-pointer to force overtime. Russ then outscored the Magic by himself in the extra period to seal the win.

Oh, and with the win, OKC clinched a playoff birth. Not a bad night.

