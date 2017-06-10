Facing elimination, the Cleveland Cavaliers came out guns blazing in the first half—setting Finals records with 49 first-quarter points and 86 points by halftime.

Game 4 was physical and chippy with a heavy dose of foul calls and technicals dolled out from the referee crew.

Ultimately, the Cavs delivered the most offensive firepower, winning the game 137-116 and forcing a Game 5 in Golden State.

NBA players watching the game had plenty to say LeBron and KD getting into it, the Cavs fan who got ejected, the abundance of whistles blown and more.

Nobody should be suspended or nothing. Let this shit rock out — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) June 10, 2017

That was DC vs Akron coming out! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 10, 2017

Scroll through the gallery up top to see what the League had to say about an epic Game 4.

