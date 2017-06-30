Just hours before the official start of NBA free agency, the OKC Thunder pulled off a blockbuster trade for Paul George, sending Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to Indiana in return.

News of the trade was a shock to fans and NBA players alike, as OKC was rarely mentioned in the sweepstakes for George.

Jazz big man Rudy Gobert joked that the Western Conference—now with yet another All-Star—is going to be be even more stacked.

Allright can we just fusion the east and the west, it's gettin too unbalanced lol — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 1, 2017

Evan Fournier astutely pointed out that OKC gave up essentially flipped Serge Ibaka for George.

So VO and Sabonis to Indy…this trade looks familiar to me…🤔🤔🤔 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) July 1, 2017

Joel Embiid, always thinking “Process,” rightly claimed that playoff spots are opening up right an left in the East.

Playoffs spots are opening up hehehehe #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2017

Cody Zeller, Oladipo’s former teammate at Indiana University, pointed out that Oladipo is still incredibly popular in Indiana and joke, “He should run for governor while he’s at it.”

Vic to the Pacers?! He might as well run for governor while he's at it! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) July 1, 2017

