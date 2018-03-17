The Best of UMBC Athletics’ Twitter Performance Saturday Night

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County men’s basketball team became the first 16-seed to ever knock off a 1-seed in NCAA Tournament history when it defeated Virginia 74-54 in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday night.

There were plenty of on-court heroics, but the @UMBCAthletics Twitter account came in clutch, too. Here are some of our favorite tweets from the night.

First off, UMBC had to set the record straight about its identity:

We are Retrievers — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

SHOTS FIRED.

Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Let ’em know!

We won 24 games and a conference title, it's not like we are a YMCA team, dude https://t.co/TNYHHdwNZy — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Applications are bound to increase after this sweet pub:

Second Half about to start, no matter what happens we just want you all to remember……we are conveniently located just outside of Baltimore and have stellar academics — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Academic knowledge confirmed:

The dictionary defines: a large aggregate of people united by common descent, history, culture, or language, inhabiting a particular country or territory……5K is a large amount, dude https://t.co/f0lmPFw64i — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Big day means Mama’s got to know:

BRB callin my mama https://t.co/foAppBNVgm — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Media row food used to be the most hype thing about working a No. 16 vs. No. 1 game:

It's v v loud in here, either cuz they just restocked the hot dogs or because we are up 45-29 with 11:39 to go — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We're up 12 on Virginia with 4:07 left, but more importantly we heard their may be some cookies left in the media dining area, will report back soon — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Chill out and let the IT guys watch; order, people, order:

C'MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

And the finale (with a little sass):

PUT SOME RESPECK ON IT! WE HAVE DEFEATED NO.1 OVERALL SEED VIRGINIA 74-54 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018