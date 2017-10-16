The Rick Pitino era at Louisville has officially come to an end. On Monday afternoon, the University of Louisville Athletic Association announced that it had unanimously voted to terminate the coach’s contract “for just cause.” Pitino’s attorneys met with the ULAA board today hoping to convince the powers that be that he had no knowledge of the alleged bribery that took place in order to land 5-star recruit Brian Bowen this past June. Pitino was not present at the meeting.

Pitino’s attorneys presented evidence that they hoped would help make their case, including text message screenshots and a written statement by acting head coach David Padgett. Nonetheless, the ULAA board voted unanimously to terminate Pitino, who still had $44 million left in his contract. It is unclear yet whether Pitino will look to now take this court in order to have a chance at claiming some (or all) of the $44 million left on the table.

He spent 16 years with the program and led them to a national championship in 2013.

