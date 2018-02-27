Texas’ Andrew Jones Released From Hospital Amid Battle With Leukemia

by February 27, 2018
124
andrew jones hospital leukemia

After being diagnosed with leukemia, Texas guard Andrew Jones was released from the hospital on Saturday.

The 20-year-old will continue receiving treatments on an outpatient basis. He released this statement on Monday:

“I was released from MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday night around 5 p.m. and have started receiving treatments on an outpatient basis. That was a great night and a big step for me and my family.

“My doctors tell me I am continuing to show improvement and that is really encouraging.” […]

“I’m really thankful for all the love and support that has been shown to me and to my family.

“It has truly been overwhelming. I hope you’ll continue to keep me in your daily thoughts and prayers. Together we WILL win this fight.”

 
