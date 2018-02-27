Texas’ Andrew Jones Released From Hospital Amid Battle With Leukemia

After being diagnosed with leukemia, Texas guard Andrew Jones was released from the hospital on Saturday.
The 20-year-old will continue receiving treatments on an outpatient basis. He released this statement on Monday:
GREAT update today from our @DrewdotCash. #AJ1 #TexasFamily
Please keep the donations for the family fund coming: https://t.co/3oMZyL6t21 pic.twitter.com/5xYZr95uNd
— Texas Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 26, 2018
“I was released from MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday night around 5 p.m. and have started receiving treatments on an outpatient basis. That was a great night and a big step for me and my family.
“My doctors tell me I am continuing to show improvement and that is really encouraging.” […]
“I’m really thankful for all the love and support that has been shown to me and to my family.
“It has truly been overwhelming. I hope you’ll continue to keep me in your daily thoughts and prayers. Together we WILL win this fight.”