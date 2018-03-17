No. 16 UMBC Makes History in Epic Upset Over No. 1 Virginia

It took 136 tries, but a 16-seed finally took down a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament as UMBC upended Virginia 74-54 in Charlotte Saturday night.
by March 17, 2018
240

March Madness is known for wild upsets and Cinderella stories, but if there’s one match-up that the committee seems to always get right, it’s the 16-seeds and the 1-seeds.

That changed Saturday night as the University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated Virginia 74-54–the first win by a 16-seed in 136 attempts.

Senior Jairus Lyles stole the show, scoring a game-high 28 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field. After the game, Lyles told ABC 11’s Mark Armstrong he isn’t quite ready for his college career to end yet:

The two sides were tied up 21-21 at halftime, but the Retrievers’ offense became a different beast in the second half, dropping 53 points on a Cavalier squad that was ranked as the top defensive team in the nation by essentially any metric.

Junior Nolan Gerrity had an interesting way to describe the feeling of the biggest upset in March Madness history:

 

You Might Also Like
College

The Man Behind the UMBC Athletics Twitter: Zach Seidel

1 hour ago
1,416
College

The Best of UMBC Athletics’ Twitter Performance Saturday Night

4 hours ago
313
Other News

Kemba Walker Fails to Score 30, Gets Triple-Double Instead

7 years ago
4

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Man Behind the UMBC Athletics Twitter: Zach Seidel

1 hour ago
1,416

No. 16 UMBC Makes History in Epic Upset Over No. 1 Virginia

3 hours ago
240

The Best of UMBC Athletics’ Twitter Performance Saturday Night

4 hours ago
313
enes kanter Willy Hernangomez marc gasol

Enes Kanter Calls Willy Hernangomez ‘A Young Version of Marc Gasol’

12 hours ago
459

R.J. Barrett Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year Award

13 hours ago
412