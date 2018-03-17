No. 16 UMBC Makes History in Epic Upset Over No. 1 Virginia

March Madness is known for wild upsets and Cinderella stories, but if there’s one match-up that the committee seems to always get right, it’s the 16-seeds and the 1-seeds.

That changed Saturday night as the University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated Virginia 74-54–the first win by a 16-seed in 136 attempts.

Senior Jairus Lyles stole the show, scoring a game-high 28 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field. After the game, Lyles told ABC 11’s Mark Armstrong he isn’t quite ready for his college career to end yet:

“We can keep winning, we can keep making history.” Jairus Lyles isn’t ready to be done yet! (via @ArmstrongABC11) pic.twitter.com/DrJFDlXuOa — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2018

The two sides were tied up 21-21 at halftime, but the Retrievers’ offense became a different beast in the second half, dropping 53 points on a Cavalier squad that was ranked as the top defensive team in the nation by essentially any metric.

Junior Nolan Gerrity had an interesting way to describe the feeling of the biggest upset in March Madness history: