The prestigious DICK’S HS Nationals Tournament announced its teams and brackets for its 2017 edition on Wednesday. Slated for March 30-April 1 in New York City, the prestigious event is regarded as the national season-culminating HS tournament.

Despite the top ranked HS team in the nation and the top player in the Class of 2017 having turned down an invitation to partake in this year’s tourney, the boys’ field looks stacked with powerhouses like La Lumiere (IN), Montverde Academy (FL), IMG Academy (FL) and Oak Hill Academy (VA) among the field of eight.

Top recruits that will partake include Trevon Duval (No. 1 PG in the Class of 2017), Billy Preston (Kansas commit), Matt Coleman (Texas commit), Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State commit) and RJ Barrett (No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2019), among many others.

See below for complete bracket for both boys and girls divisions, as well as game schedules and TV broadcast listings.