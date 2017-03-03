The historic run continues for Washington commit Michael Porter Jr, his coach Brandon Roy and Nathan Hale HS (Seattle, WA), who on Thursday night defeated Stanwood 86-63 to advance to the Class 3A state semifinals. The victory not only places them within two wins from claiming the state championship, it also kept their undefeated season alive, extending their record to 27-0.

It’s an incredible feat for a program that just last season went 3-18 and who hasn’t been to the state tournament since 1994. We caught up with Brandon Roy a couple of months ago in an exclusive interview about his post-NBA career and why he has decided to get into coaching.

Porter, a 6-10 McDonald’s All-American who many tout as the top prospect in the country, posted 36 points and 15 rebounds last night. He is reportedly averaging 37 points and 14 rebounds.

More from the Seattle Times: