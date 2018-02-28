Mike Bibby Leads Shadow Mountain HS To Second Consecutive State Title

Head coach Mike Bibby and nationally ranked Phoenix Shadow Mountain (25-1) claimed their second consecutive state title, overcoming a 22-point deficit (17 to start the fourth quarter) to topple Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 83-79.

Arizona State bound point guard Jaelen House helped spark the turnaround, finishing with an absurd double-double: 30 points and 14 steals.

Bibby, who won a national championship at Arizona and spent 14 years in the NBA, called it the best comeback he’s ever been involved in, per USA Today:

“We started playing our defense,” said Bibby, who won Shadow Mountain’s first state title in 1996 as a senior point guard and now has four state titles since 2014 leading the Matadors from the bench. “The guys turned it around. “We missed a lot of layups and free throws. We would have gotten over the hump earlier if we had made some of those layups.” …