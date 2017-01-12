Yes, the Ball Brothers are killing it out west. But they aren’t the only sibling duo on the Pacific coast that have been dominating HS ball. Meet the Porter brothers. Michael Jr. and Jontay have been leading Nathan Hale High, which is coached by former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy (whom we caught up with last month), to a perfect 12-0 start this season after relocating to the Seattle school from Columbia, MO, last summer. Last year the team finished 3-18. This year they’re ranked top-10 nationally.

Michael Jr, who we featured in SLAM 205, is regarded as a top-3 national prospect for the Class of 2017. He’ll be attending Washington next fall, where his father is an assistant coach and whose head coach Lorenzo Romar is his godfather. His brother, Jontay, will be arriving at Washington in 2018. Peep the video above from BallisLife to catch them in action.