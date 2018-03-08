Rosters Released For 2018 Jordan Brand Classic

by March 08, 2018
465

The rosters for the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic have been released, per ESPN‘s Jeff Borzello:

The game, headlined by top prospects and future Duke Blue Devils Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, and Cam Reddish, will be played on Apr. 8 at Barclays Center in New York City.

Which squad is getting the W?

RELATED
Report: NBA Preparing To Get Involved At High School Basketball Level

You Might Also Like
High School

WATCH: Top Plays From The 2017 Jordan Brand Classic

11 months ago
14
High School

Ray Allen and Maya Moore Help Kick Off Jordan Brand Classic Week in NYC

11 months ago
12
High School

International Roster For 2017 Jordan Brand Classic Revealed

11 months ago
73
High School

2017 Jordan Brand Classic Regional Game Roster Revealed

12 months ago
19
High School

2017 Jordan Brand Classic All-American Girls Roster

1 year ago
18
High School

2017 Jordan Brand Classic National Team Roster Revealed

1 year ago
30

TRENDING


Most Recent
Layshia Clarendon

Layshia Clarendon On International Women’s Day, Creating Social Change

16 mins ago
19

Report: Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, Sixers On LeBron’s Free Agency List

51 mins ago
17,362

Rosters Released For 2018 Jordan Brand Classic

1 hour ago
465

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
272

Aaron Gordon On End Of Magic-Lakers: ‘We Feel Cheated’

2 hours ago
551