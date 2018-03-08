Rosters Released For 2018 Jordan Brand Classic

The rosters for the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic have been released, per ESPN‘s Jeff Borzello:

The rosters have been released for the Jordan Brand Classic. pic.twitter.com/UPRpRcMH7P — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 8, 2018

The game, headlined by top prospects and future Duke Blue Devils Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, and Cam Reddish, will be played on Apr. 8 at Barclays Center in New York City.

Which squad is getting the W?

