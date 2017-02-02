After taking over the top spot for the Class of 2017 on ESPN’s national rankings last week, Michael Porter Jr continues to show why he is deserving of the crown. He dropped 52 points to go along with 23 rebounds on Tuesday night against Seattle Prep, improving his Nathan Hale HS squad perfect season so far to a 19-0 record. Coached by three-time NBA All-Star Brandon Roy, whom we spoke with recently about his career shift into coaching, Nathan Hale is currently ranked as the top high school basketball program in the country. According to MaxPreps, Porter is likely averaging “over 35 points and close to 20 rebounds per game” this season.