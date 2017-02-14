Springfield, MA, the birthplace of basketball, is annually the place to converge during MLK weekend for hoops fans looking to get a preview of upcoming NBA Drafts. Every January some of the nation’s top HS prospects travel to the small New England town to partake in the Spalding Hoophall Classic. This year SLAM was able to go behind the scenes with a handful of the top recruits as they prepared to play on the big stage and prove their hype in nationally television games. For many it signified the last major national showcase of their prep careers. Watch the full doc above.