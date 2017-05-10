The Dominate The Game circuit officially commenced in Chicago on April 22-23 when 40 teams battled on the hardwood for the top spot of the newly launched AND1 youth travel league. Legends Sportsplex in Bourbonnais, IL was home to Session I and the gym hosted a packed house. A few of the teams that stood out were Team Forrest (Georgia), Minnesota Phenom, Arsenal Hoops (Missouri) and Texas Jazz Elite. It was a great start to the inaugural circuit. which now shifts its attention to Session II of the DTG. This time AND1 will take over Louisville, Kentucky on May 13-14. Peep the video above to watch some action from the first session.