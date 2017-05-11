Every All-Star game eventually turns into one-on-one battles between certain players at the same position. And the Ballislife All-American Game (and even scrimmage) did not disappoint in that regard.

One face-off that emerged at this year’s showcase could be found in the backcourt between NYC PG Isaiah “JellyFam Dimes” Washington and Maryland guard Chris Lykes. Washington, a 6-1 senior committed to Minnesota and co-founder of the Jelly Fam basketball movement, and Lykes, a gritty 5-7 PG signed to Miami, clashed in Long Beach.

Peep the video above to catch them in action.