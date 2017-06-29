LiAngelo Ball is the next Ball brother to take his talents to UCLA and while he might not have the acclaim of Lonzo or LaMelo, his senior season highlights (in the video above) look legit. The 6-6 guard put up gaudy numbers in his last year at Chino Hills (CA), averaging 33.8 points per game and finished as California’s top scorer.

With UCLA losing Lonzo, Ike Anigbogu and T.J. Leaf to the draft, there’s going to be a lot of playing time up for grabs at Pauley Pavilion this upcoming season. We’ll see if LiAngelo’s skillset translates to Steve Alford’s system.

