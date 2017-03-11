After suffering a disappointing loss in the sectionals a couple of weeks ago, the Ball Brothers and their Chino Hills High teammates regrouped for the start of the state tournament on Friday night. Looking to claim the state title for a second consecutive year, Chino Hills (30-2), who earned the CIF Open Division state crown last year after going undefeated with a perfect 35-0 record, faced off against Birmingham in this year’s opening round.

The high scoring affair saw senior LiAngelo Ball explode for a 52-point performance, while younger brother LaMelo posted a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Loyola-Marymount forward Eli Scott contributed 20 points. In the end, Chino Hills pulled away with a 130-110 victory. The Huskies will now face No. 1 seed Bishop Montgomery in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Peep the video above from BallisLife for highlights from last night’s game.