Class of 2018 big man Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaq, has committed to Arizona.

Blessed to say that I have committed to The university of Arizona🔴🔵🐻⬇️ #Beardown pic.twitter.com/ytBuBm7JbO — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) April 19, 2017

The 6-8 O’Neal is a considered a top-30 recruit and joins Emmanuel Akot in head coach Sean Miller’s 2018 class. Shareef chose Arizona over Kentucky, UCLA, USC and LSU. Shareef played for Crossroads School (CA) this past season and will suit up for California Supreme on the AAU circuit.

