When he wasn’t playing ball or making music, Damian Lillard was at the rollerskating rink in Oakland.

“When I was younger, we were skating all the time. There were always skates at my grandmother’s house and we’d do that at home,” Dame said, via press release. “When I got to high school, every Saturday we’d drive to the skating rink and we’d be there all night skating. Every weekend that’s how it was. Everybody skated. We put a lot of time in working on our game. But when you think about it, this is the one life you get to live. You’ve got to find other things that interest you. That’s why I do music and that’s why I skate. Because you got to let your mind go other places, create that balance and enjoy it. Skating and rapping is that for me.”

Adidas cooked up the “Glow in the Park” Dame 4 in honor of Lillard’s love of skating. The new colorway has a dark gray upper with burgundy and neon blue midsole splatter and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Pay attention to Damian’s Instagram for details on how you could skate with Dame in Portland at Oaks Park.

The adidas Dame 4 “Glow in the Park” releases tomorrow, November 17, exclusively at Eastbay for $115.

