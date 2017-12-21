Adidas released a new video yesterday packed with star power, featuring Damian Lillard, Kristaps Porzingis, Tracy McGrady and a handful of other ballplayers, as well as athletes from different sports.

James Harden was in the spot, of course, and so were his new sneakers. We got a quick look at the adidas Harden Vol. 2.

There’s no specific tech info on the adidas Harden Vol. 2 but it definitely has a BOOST outsole, a Primeknit toebox and a hybrid-cut, somewhere between a low and a mid. Though we got a good look at the Vol. 2, the Three Stripes haven’t shared any release info or pricing details. Stay tuned for more from the adidas Harden Vol. 2.

