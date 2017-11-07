Under Armour and Xbox have teamed up with Mache, the best sneaker customizer out there, to create the Under Armour x Xbox One X “More Power” Curry 4 VIP Kit.
The kit, which won’t be releasing to the public, includes the following:
- Under Armour Curry 4 “More Power” custom colorway
- Xbox One X Console
- V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones with BoomPro Gaming Microphone
- Stance Athletic Crew Socks
- Incase NoviConnected 4 Wheel Hubless Travel Roller
- 2 Xbox One Elite controllers
- Select Xbox One Games
- 12 months of both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass
Stance, V-Moda, and Incase also chipped in to help build the kit. UA says that “the kit is inspired by today’s top athletes and entertainers who enjoy playing video games and want the best experience possible.”
More levels📶 More game🎮
Introducing the #xboxonex and #Curry4 “More Power” package. pic.twitter.com/B3gnM95ofH
— Under Armour Hoops (@UAbasketball) November 7, 2017
Only a select few will be receiving the full kit. Scroll through the gallery above to see photos of everything that UA, Xbox, Stance, V-Moda and Incase included in the special collection.
Related
Inside the Design of the Under Armour Curry 4
Photos courtesy of UA
Commentscomments powered by Disqus