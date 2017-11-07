Under Armour and Xbox have teamed up with Mache, the best sneaker customizer out there, to create the Under Armour x Xbox One X “More Power” Curry 4 VIP Kit.

The kit, which won’t be releasing to the public, includes the following:

Under Armour Curry 4 “More Power” custom colorway

Xbox One X Console

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones with BoomPro Gaming Microphone

Stance Athletic Crew Socks

Incase NoviConnected 4 Wheel Hubless Travel Roller

2 Xbox One Elite controllers

Select Xbox One Games

12 months of both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass

Stance, V-Moda, and Incase also chipped in to help build the kit. UA says that “the kit is inspired by today’s top athletes and entertainers who enjoy playing video games and want the best experience possible.”

Only a select few will be receiving the full kit. Scroll through the gallery above to see photos of everything that UA, Xbox, Stance, V-Moda and Incase included in the special collection.

Photos courtesy of UA