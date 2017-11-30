-
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
PJ Tucker: Nike Air Yeezy 2
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazy 8
-
Taurean Prince: adidas T-Mac 5
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
-
-
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan III
-
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan XX
-
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan I
-
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan XI
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
-
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
-
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan III
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan X PE
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XVIII
-
Patrick McCaw: Air Jordan XIII
-
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
-
Shabazz Muhammad: Nike Kobe 5
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
Shabazz Muhammad: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Lance Stephenson: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
PJ Tucker: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jordan Clarkson: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 3
-
Willie Reed: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Nick Young: adidas TS Lightswitch Gil II Zero
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Jerami Grant: Nike Air Max Penny 4
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan IX
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 3 Low
-
Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour Curry One Icon
-
Reggie Jackson: Nike PG1
-
Malik Monk: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low
Best NBA Kicks of November 2017
The Nike Kyrie 3 ruled November with five different unbelievable colorways.
The Celtics are still roaring through the League, sitting with an NBA-best 18-4 record. Kyrie Irving is leading the charge with an MVP-caliber season that’s been punctuated by a slew of unbelievable colorways in the Nike Kyrie 3. He wore five new PEs this month, solidifying his standing with the Sneaker of the Month.
Luck of the Irish. Kyrie had the best sneaker of November. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zbdFp4itOb
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 30, 2017
PJ Tucker, Lance Stephenson and Terrence Ross also got crazy in November, showing off incredibly rare Jordan Brand and Nike silhouettes. Stephenson and Ross are sneaker free agents this season after their deals with AND1 and Li-Ning expired. They’ve wasted no time in hitting the hardwood in heat. Tucker, the reigning Sneaker MVP, hasn’t slacked at all. He laced up the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Solar Red.”
Adidas did it up with the Crazy Explosive 17, outfitting their athletes with ice-cold editions. Kristaps Porzingis, Andrew Wiggins, Kenneth Faried and Jamal Murray, among others, rocked fire versions of the Crazy Explosive.
The Pack got loose today. @22wiggins wore these Crazy Explosives in today's win 🐺 pic.twitter.com/eccptsrf95
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 27, 2017
Another adidas sneaker, the Dame 4, has been blowing up around the League. Besides Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and others have been playing in the hybrid-cut shoe.
.@Dame_Lillard's fourth sneaker is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F57ZzKdI20
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 10, 2017
Scroll through the gallery above to see more Three Stripes heat from Taurean Prince, Nick Young and James Harden, as well as a look at the Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017, which was worn by a few players in November, and much, much more.
Images courtesy of Getty
