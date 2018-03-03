Best NBA Kicks of March 2018

The Nike LeBron 15 had a serious month of March. Besides the “Fruity Pebbles” and the “Orange Box” joints, LeBron James went crazy in the past 30 days, debuting three out-of-this-world concepts that came to life on his 15th sneaker. He honored the Air Max 95 in Brooklyn and wore his ACG tribute in Denver. He saved up for his return to Miami, though. He rocked the “South Beach” 15s against his former squad, paying homage to the wildly popular “South Beach” LeBron 8.
Jrue Holiday also played in the LeBron 15 throughout March, wearing a custom “Pelicans” version. Montrezl Harrell put in work with the “City of Angels” Kith x LeBron 15. But it was PJ Tucker who rocked just as much LeBron heat as the King himself. PJ broke out the “Diana Taurasi” LeBron 7 and the “Business” LeBron 6, two extremely rare pairs. Tucker also stunted with a pair of Yeezys.
DeMar DeRozan had a big sneaker month, too. He hooped in an “OVO” Kobe 1 Protro PE and the Undefeated Kobe 1 Protro. He also unveiled the Black Mamba’s newest sneaker, the Nike Kobe AD NXT 360, which features the latest in Nike’s innovation.
Other heavy hitters from March included two “Black Panther” customs. Clint Capela’s Hyperdunks featured T’Challa while Klay Thompson‘s KT3s showed love to the Panther’s color scheme.
Stephen Curry also introduced the Under Armour Curry 5 midway through the month.
Scroll through the gallery below to more heat from Lance Stephenson, Kyle Kuzma, Dwyane Wade and others.
-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 “South Beach”
-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 “Hollywood”
-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 “ACG”
-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 “Air Max 95”
-
-
Jrue Holiday: Nike LeBron 15 “Pelicans”
-
-
Montrezl Harrell: Kith x Nike LeBron 15 “City of Angels”
-
-
PJ Tucker: Nike LeBron 7 “Diana Taurasi”
-
-
PJ Tucker: Nike LeBron 6
-
-
PJ Tucker: JTH Air Jordan III
-
-
Dwyane Wade: Way of Wade 6
-
-
Clint Capela: Nike Hyperdunk ’17 Low “Black Panther”
-
-
JR Smith: Nike Air More Uptempo “Supreme”
-
-
PJ Tucker: Nike Air Penny 4
-
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Flytrap
-
-
Eric Bledsoe: Air Jordan VIII
-
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 1 Protro “OVO”
-
-
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Tribute”
-
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII
-
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
-
-
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan III “True Blue”
-
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XI “Cool Grey”
-
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD10 “Aunt Pearl”
-
-
Stephen Curry: Under Amour Curry 5 “Pi”
-
-
PJ Tucker: Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October”
-
-
Austin Rivers: adidas BYW
-
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe 6 “Orange County”
-
-
Mike Scott: Nike KD4 “Gold Medal”
-
-
Lance Stephenson: Nike Huarache 2K4
-
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe AD NXT 360
-
-
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Curry 4 Low
-
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 1 Protro Undefeated
-
-
Jerian Grant: Under Armour Curry 4
-
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 4
-
-
Josh Richardson: Air Jordan XX
-
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 2 iD
-
-
Dwyane Wade: Way of Wade All-City 6
-
-
Pat McCaw: Nike KD4 “Scoring Title”
-
-
PJ Tucker: Air Jordan III “Georgetown”
-
-
Kyle Kuzma: Nike Kobe 3
-
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 2
Photos via Getty Images