Best NBA Kicks of March 2018

by March 31, 2018
1,205
Nike LeBron 15

The Nike LeBron 15 had a serious month of March. Besides the “Fruity Pebbles” and the “Orange Box” joints, LeBron James went crazy in the past 30 days, debuting three out-of-this-world concepts that came to life on his 15th sneaker. He honored the Air Max 95 in Brooklyn and wore his ACG tribute in Denver. He saved up for his return to Miami, though. He rocked the “South Beach” 15s against his former squad, paying homage to the wildly popular “South Beach” LeBron 8.

Jrue Holiday also played in the LeBron 15 throughout March, wearing a custom “Pelicans” version. Montrezl Harrell put in work with the “City of Angels” Kith x LeBron 15. But it was PJ Tucker who rocked just as much LeBron heat as the King himself. PJ broke out the “Diana Taurasi” LeBron 7 and the “Business” LeBron 6, two extremely rare pairs. Tucker also stunted with a pair of Yeezys.

DeMar DeRozan had a big sneaker month, too. He hooped in an “OVO” Kobe 1 Protro PE and the Undefeated Kobe 1 Protro. He also unveiled the Black Mamba’s newest sneaker, the Nike Kobe AD NXT 360, which features the latest in Nike’s innovation.

Other heavy hitters from March included two “Black Panther” customs. Clint Capela’s Hyperdunks featured T’Challa while Klay Thompson‘s KT3s showed love to the Panther’s color scheme.

"Black Panther" KT3s 👀

Stephen Curry also introduced the Under Armour Curry 5 midway through the month.

Scroll through the gallery below to more heat from Lance Stephenson, Kyle Kuzma, Dwyane Wade and others.

Photos via Getty Images

   
