Big Baller Brand released three new ZO2 Prime colorways yesterday. The new “Freedom” pack features a triple red, triple white and triple blue colorway. Here’s more straight from the BBB website:

The ZO2 INDEPENDENCE DAY COLLECTION, by LONZO BALL is a symbolic celebration of Independence, Family, and Freedom which is the bedrock of Big Baller Brand.

This limited collection is a tribute to all of our fans for their loyalty and support throughout this Journey at Big Baller Brand.

The choice is yours. That is what Freedom is all about.

BBB is about the best product for our customers. All pairs on the Independence Day Collection include our iconic design, ultralight materials, Microfiber python texture, with Advanced Performance Insoles for maximum comfort.