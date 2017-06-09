The first two colorways of the Under Armour Curry 4 have been rooted in a white midsole and icy blue outsole. Now Stephen Curry and UA are switching it up for the third version of the 4.

The “Finals” Curry 4 is mostly black, a nod to the Warriors’ taking on a hostile visiting arena in tonight’s Game 4. Instead of the white midsole, there’s a golden gradient that trails off into a gold “SC” logo. Both the outsole and midsole are treated with specks of gold throughout and a golden shank on the sneaker’s medial side.

We asked Stephen last week about the Curry 4 and he said that he and UA are trying to “make the best shoe on the market.”

Scroll through the gallery above to get an in-depth look at the “Finals” Curry 4.

Pictures courtesy of NiceKicks