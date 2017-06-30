When the Lakers selected Lonzo Ball with the second pick in the draft, he walked onto the stage with a new pair of his signature sneakers on, the BBB ZO2 Prime. They were dressed in Lakers’ colors and noticeable right away.

Then he wore them again at his introductory press conference a day later.

Big Baller Brand is offering a detailed look at the “Sho’Time” edition that he was debuted in Brooklyn. Scroll through the gallery above to see them up close. They’re available for preorder right now and will ship by November 24.

Photos courtesy BBB