First Look at Nike LeBron 15 ‘Primetime’

by SLAM Staff February 03, 2018

LeBron James

The Nike LeBron 15 continues to evolve. Besides the on-court edition that LeBron James and others have played in throughout this season, Kith created their own remixed versions of the Nike LeBron 15. And when the Swoosh recently announced that a select few colorways of the King’s PEs would be releasing, they teased several colorways that were inspired by classic Nike sneakers.

Today we get our first look at the “Primetime” Nike LeBron 15. LeBron’s showing love to Deion Sanders and his famous Nike Air Diamond Turf sneaker with this updated model.

Nike LeBron 15

While maintaining the outsole and most of the LeBron 15’s upper, the “Primetime” version includes the Air Diamond Turf’s midfoot strap. It’s also dressed in Sanders’ OG colorway.

There’s no release date on the “Primetime” Nike LeBron 15. Keep it locked for more updates.

h/t nbaoncourt/IG

  
  
You Might Also Like
lebron james responds warriors
NBA

LeBron James Responds To Warriors Rumors: ‘It’s A Non-Story’

1 day ago
NBA

Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James To Warriors Report ‘Bullsh*t’

2 days ago
NBA

Report: LeBron James ‘Would Listen’ to Warriors in Free Agency

2 days ago
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 days ago
NBA

Enes Kanter Jokes He’d ‘Ask For A Trade’ If Added To LeBron’s All-Star Team

3 days ago
NBA

LeBron James: Blake Griffin Trade ‘Unfortunate’

3 days ago

TRENDING